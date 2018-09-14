UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts little changed -CFTC

* Hedge funds' 10-year T-note net shorts hit record high * Speculative net fed funds shorts rise to seven-month peak (Adds background, details on latest data) Sept 14 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures were little changed earlier this week, as the government was set to sell $73 billion in coupon-bearing debt, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The U.S. Treasury Department sold $35 billion of three-year debt, $23 billion in 10-year notes and $15 billion in 30-year bonds this week to solid investor demand. Still bearish Treasury bets paid off this week as benchmark 10-year yields touched 3 percent on Friday for the first time in about six weeks. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 682,684 contracts on Sept. 11, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 682,757 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Speculative 10-year net shorts remained close to the 700,514 contracts reached in August. Hedge funds raised their 10-year T-note net shorts to an all-time peak of 935,061 contracts, while asset managers pared their 10-year net longs to 946,781 contracts from 971,250 the week before. Bond dealers' net 10-year shorts dropped to 93,528 contracts, the lowest amount since May. BEARISH RATE BETS GROW Among other Treasury futures, speculators raised their net shorts in two-year T-notes to 197,128, the highest since Feb. 6. Speculators' net shorts in bond futures increased to 47,090, which was the most since March 2017. Among interest rates products, speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures rose to 3.12 million contracts on Tuesday, which was the most since July 29. Speculators raised their net shorts in federal funds futures to 61,180 contracts, the highest in nearly seven months. Relatively strong U.S. business and jobs data and signals on more rate increases from Federal Reserve officials have boosted bearish bets on rates futures, analysts said. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 11 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 425,573 470,170 Short 622,701 618,234 Net -197,128 -148,064 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 536,980 494,371 Short 1,389,548 1,350,057 Net -852,568 -855,686 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 431,445 424,804 Short 1,114,129 1,107,561 Net -682,684 -682,757 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 132,475 118,241 Short 179,565 158,618 Net -47,090 -40,377 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 98,280 105,003 Short 321,959 326,819 Net -223,679 -221,816 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 11 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 1,072,998 987,519 Short 4,195,610 3,969,227 Net -3,122,612 -2,981,708 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 11 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 135,566 141,471 Short 196,746 174,287 Net -61,180 -32,816 (Editing by James Dalgleish)