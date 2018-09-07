UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts resume rise -CFTC

* Hedge funds 10-year T-note net shorts hit record high * Speculators increase bearish bond bets across maturities (Adds details on latest data) Sept 7 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose near their record high earlier this week, reversing much of the prior week's drop, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 682,757 contracts on Sept. 4, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 529,820 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Two weeks ago, speculative net shorts in 10-year T-notes reached an all-time high at 700,514 contracts. A broad increase in net bearish bets on Treasuries came in week of a heavy supply of corporate bonds and data that included domestic manufacturing activity reaching its strongest level in more than 14 years. Companies issued more than $56 billion worth of investment-grade U.S. bonds this week, on track for the third busiest week ever. Another $30 billion in supply may hit the market next week, according to IFR. On Friday, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields touched 2.964 percent, the highest level in nearly a month, following a robust August payrolls report. By investor groups, hedge funds raised their 10-year T-note net shorts to an all-time high of 888,570 contracts. Asset managers increased their 10-year net longs to 971,250 contracts, the most since a record 1.06 million three weeks ago. Bond dealers pared their net 10-year shorts to 171,930 contracts, the lowest amount since May. Among other bond futures, speculators rebuilt their net bearish bets on five-year Treasury contracts to 855,686 contracts on Tuesday, which was just short of the record high of 867,556 set a month ago. Speculative net two-year T-note shorts edged up to 148,064 contracts, the highest since March. On Friday, two-year Treasury yields hit 2.711 percent, the highest level since July 2007. Speculators' net shorts in bond futures increased to 40,377, which was the most since March 2017. They also ramped up their net bearish bets on ultra bond futures to 221,816 earlier this week, which was 20,000 contracts below the record-high set three weeks earlier. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 04 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 470,170 468,221 Short 618,234 610,959 Net -148,064 -142,738 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 04 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 494,371 502,494 Short 1,350,057 1,270,960 Net -855,686 -768,466 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 04 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 424,804 573,951 Short 1,107,561 1,103,771 Net -682,757 -529,820 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 04 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 118,241 131,459 Short 158,618 137,145 Net -40,377 -5,686 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 04 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 105,003 104,736 Short 326,819 316,267 Net -221,816 -211,531 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 04 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 987,519 944,676 Short 3,969,227 3,905,220 Net -2,981,708 -2,960,544 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 04 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 141,471 202,735 Short 174,287 193,008 Net -32,816 9,727 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio and Rosalba O'Brien)