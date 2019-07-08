UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts rise before jobs data -CFTC

(Adds details on latest data, background) July 8 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week ahead of the release of the June payrolls report, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday. Prior to the release of the report, the U.S. bond market was rallying on hints from the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England that they are open to lower interest rates or restart stimulus to counter slowing growth and sluggish inflation. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 288,884 contracts on July 2, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 281,099 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures, which was the lowest level since April 16. The modest pickup in net 10-year T-note shorts among speculators suggested the global bond rally was close to peaking. Benchmark U.S. 10-year yields hit 1.939%, the lowest since November 2016, before the payrolls report. Yields across the euro zone touched record lows. Speculators were convinced the Fed is on the brink of lowering key borrowing costs as early as the end of July. Speculative net longs in Eurodollar rate futures increased by 1.43 million contracts last week, the most since April 2008. Speculators reduced net shorts in federal funds futures to 6,280 contracts, the lowest level since Dec. 23. On Friday, the U.S. Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls grew by 224,000 jobs in June, more than the 160,000 forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. The larger-than-expected increase cooled expectations the Fed would lower short-term rates by 50 basis points, while traders remained in position for a 25 basis-point rate cut at the Fed's July 30-31 policy meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 05 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 857,443 910,135 Short 1,162,511 1,179,877 Net -305,068 -269,742 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 05 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 857,409 873,368 Short 944,340 915,211 Net -86,931 -41,843 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 05 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 638,138 672,136 Short 927,022 953,235 Net -288,884 -281,099 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 05 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 164,048 176,935 Short 163,413 160,745 Net 635 16,190 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 05 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 94,631 89,917 Short 392,805 392,174 Net -298,174 -302,257 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 05 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 2,619,269 2,457,672 Short 1,192,868 1,185,002 Net 1,426,401 1,272,670 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 05 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 403,346 460,741 Short 409,626 510,301 Net -6,280 -49,560 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Leslie Adler and Richard Chang)