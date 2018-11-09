UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts rise -CFTC

* Speculative Eurodollar net shorts fall to lowest this year * Asset managers' 10-year T-note net longs slip from record high * Speculators built record net shorts in 2-year notes, ultra bonds (Adds background, details on latest data) By Richard Leong Nov 9 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose early this week before the U.S. congressional elections, a record amount of 10-year debt supply and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 539,186 contracts on Nov. 6, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 502,839 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures, which was the lowest level since July 17. The Treasuries market ended mixed for the week after yields swung sharply on uncertainty whether Democrats would take control of the House of Representative and amid strong demand for $19 billion worth of 10-year Treasury notes, which was part of the week's $83 billion quarterly refunding. Shorter- to medium-dated yields touched decade highs on Thursday as the Federal Reserve hinted the economy is strong enough to warrant further interest rate increases. Benchmark 10-year yields ended 2 basis points lower on the week at 3.193 percent after reaching 3.250 percent on Wednesday, which was roughly 1 basis point below the 7-1/2 year peak hit a month ago. Asset managers' net longs in 10-year T-notes scaled back to 1.124 million contracts from a record high of 1.165 million a week earlier, while dealers' net shorts fell to 249,770 contracts from an all-time peak of 327,270 contracts. Hedge funds' net shorts in 10-year T-notes rose to a six-week peak at 944,256 contracts. Among other T-note contracts, speculative net shorts in two-year T-note futures increased to a record high at 333,480 contracts on Tuesday. The two-year Treasury yield recorded a 10-1/2 year high at 2.977 percent on Thursday on bets of more Fed rate hikes. Speculators rebuilt some of their net shorts in five-year futures, adding 18,128, for a total of 556,369 contracts. Last week, their five-year T-note net shorts totaled 538,251, which was the lowest since June 19. Speculative net shorts in ultra bond futures hit an all-time peak at 259,949 contracts on Tuesday. Among interest rates futures, speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures fell by 47,123 to 2.467 million contracts, the lowest level since the end of last December. Below are tables of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 06 Nov 2018 Prior week week Long 451,315 491,061 Short 784,795 813,564 Net -333,480 -322,503 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 06 Nov 2018 Prior week week Long 620,319 598,305 Short 1,176,698 1,136,556 Net -556,379 -538,251 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 06 Nov 2018 Prior week week Long 586,963 579,889 Short 1,126,149 1,082,728 Net -539,186 -502,839 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 06 Nov 2018 Prior week week Long 110,606 103,175 Short 181,837 185,186 Net -71,231 -82,011 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 06 Nov 2018 Prior week week Long 98,060 100,638 Short 358,009 350,763 Net -259,949 -250,125 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 06 Nov 2018 Prior week week Long 1,082,454 1,015,457 Short 3,549,455 3,529,581 Net -2,467,001 -2,514,124 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 06 Nov 2018 Prior week week Long 163,155 168,742 Short 226,074 238,565 Net -62,919 -69,823 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Susan Thomas and Dan Grebler)