UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts slip from record high -CFTC

* Fund manager's 10-year T-note net longs fall from record high * Speculative T-bond net shorts hit highest since Aug 2009 * Speculators build record net shorts in ultra bond futures (Adds details on latest data) By Richard Leong Oct 5 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week before a dramatic selloff gripped the bond market, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Upbeat economic data and hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials touched off heavy selling in Treasuries since Wednesday, pushing 10-year yield to a seven-year peak and 30-year yield to a four-year high. The selloff in U.S. bond and interest rate futures was driven by above-average volume, while futures and options open interest has jumped since Wednesday, suggesting possibly more bets that bond yields will climb further, analysts said. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 740,192 contracts on Oct. 2, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held a record high 756,316 in net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. By investor groups, asset managers' net longs in 10-year T-notes fell to 1.045 million contracts on Tuesday from the record high of 1.067 million a week earlier. Hedge funds' net 10-year T-note net shorts fell further from the record high set two week ago to 879,238 contracts. Bond dealers' net shorts in 10-year T-notes increased to 188,094 contracts from 163,485 last week. On Friday, 10-year Treasury yield touched 3.248 percent, while 30-year yield hit 3.424 percent. Among other bond futures, speculators increased their net shorts in Treasury bond futures to 119,808 contracts on Tuesday, which was the highest level since August 2009. Speculative net shorts in ultra bond futures increased to a record peak of 240,737 contracts on Tuesday. Speculators raised their net shorts in two-year T-notes to 293,018 contracts, the most since January. Among interest rates futures, speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures decreased for a third straight week to 2.725 million contracts. Speculators also scaled back their federal funds net shorts to 32,583 contracts. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 02 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 455,017 470,953 Short 748,035 760,785 Net -293,018 -289,832 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 02 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 559,743 586,882 Short 1,385,702 1,413,449 Net -825,959 -826,567 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 02 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 426,259 483,500 Short 1,166,451 1,239,816 Net -740,192 -756,316 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 02 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 117,374 119,394 Short 237,182 222,368 Net -119,808 -102,974 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 02 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 92,041 91,393 Short 332,778 325,727 Net -240,737 -234,334 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 02 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 925,237 974,367 Short 3,650,038 3,725,520 Net -2,724,801 -2,751,153 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 02 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 170,079 182,553 Short 202,662 220,945 Net -32,583 -38,392 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Phil Berlowitz)