UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 2-year T-note net shorts rise -CFTC

(Adds background, latest data) NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Speculators increased their bets last week that two-year U.S. Treasury notes will rise, which helped the front half of the yield curve to invert for the first time in over a decade, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday. Speculators' net bearish bets on CBOT two-year T-notes grew to 361,560 contracts on Dec. 4, marking the second highest amount of net shorts on record and up from 70,174 from the week before. Last week, the two-year and three-year yields rose above five-year yields on worries about slowing U.S. economic growth stemming from some softening in economic figures, trade tension between Washington and Beijing, and financial market turbulence, analysts said. The partial curve inversion has stoked anxiety whether the yield curve will completely invert, or shorter-dated yields will rise above 10-year yields. The yield curve inverted before each recession in the past 50 years. Thus far, speculators do not anticipate a complete yield inversion, the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data showed . Net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose last week from their lowest levels since March, implying expectations for a rise in longer-dated yields. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 293,186 contracts, up from 284,223 contracts the week before. On Monday, the spread between two-year and 10-year yields flattened 1 basis point, at 12.60 basis points. The inversion between two-year and five-year yields increased slightly to almost -2 basis points. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 04DEC2018 Prior week week Long 447,511 479,572 Short 809,071 770,958 Net -361,560 -291,386 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 04DEC2018 Prior week week Long 696,000 676,828 Short 1,043,941 1,002,369 Net -347,941 -325,541 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 04DEC2018 Prior week week Long 657,199 581,130 Short 950,385 865,353 Net -293,186 -284,223 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 04DEC2018 Prior week week Long 101,877 88,499 Short 174,462 181,296 Net -72,585 -92,797 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 04DEC2018 Prior week week Long 75,829 84,388 Short 370,530 365,167 Net -294,701 -280,779 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 04DEC2018 Prior week week Long 1,025,635 1,037,799 Short 3,508,443 3,544,223 Net -2,482,808 -2,506,424 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 04DEC2018 Prior week week Long 150,113 177,859 Short 244,860 260,782 Net -94,747 -82,923 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Leslie Adler)