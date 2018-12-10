Bonds News
December 10, 2018 / 10:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 2-year T-note net shorts rise -CFTC

4 Min Read

 (Adds background, latest data)
    NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Speculators increased their
bets last week that two-year U.S. Treasury notes will rise,
which helped the front half of the yield curve to invert for the
first time in over a decade, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Monday.
    Speculators' net bearish bets on CBOT two-year T-notes grew
to 361,560 contracts on Dec. 4, marking the second highest
amount of net shorts on record and up from 70,174 from the week
before.
    Last week, the two-year and three-year yields
 rose above five-year yields on worries
about slowing U.S. economic growth stemming from some softening
in economic figures, trade tension between Washington and
Beijing, and financial market turbulence, analysts said.
    The partial curve inversion has stoked anxiety whether the
yield curve will completely invert, or shorter-dated yields will
rise above 10-year yields.
    The yield curve inverted before each recession in the past
50 years.
    Thus far, speculators do not anticipate a complete yield
inversion, the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data showed
.
    Net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose
last week from their lowest levels since March, implying
expectations for a rise in longer-dated yields.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
293,186 contracts, up from 284,223 contracts the week before.
    On Monday, the spread between two-year and 10-year yields
 flattened 1 basis point, at 12.60 basis points.
    The inversion between two-year and five-year yields
 increased slightly to almost -2 basis points.     
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        04DEC2018         Prior week
        week           
 Long         447,511        479,572
 Short        809,071        770,958
 Net         -361,560       -291,386
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        04DEC2018         Prior week
        week           
 Long         696,000        676,828
 Short      1,043,941      1,002,369
 Net         -347,941       -325,541
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        04DEC2018         Prior week
        week           
 Long         657,199        581,130
 Short        950,385        865,353
 Net         -293,186       -284,223
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        04DEC2018         Prior week
        week           
 Long         101,877         88,499
 Short        174,462        181,296
 Net          -72,585        -92,797
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        04DEC2018         Prior week
        week           
 Long          75,829         84,388
 Short        370,530        365,167
 Net         -294,701       -280,779
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        04DEC2018         Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,025,635      1,037,799
 Short      3,508,443      3,544,223
 Net       -2,482,808     -2,506,424
 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        04DEC2018         Prior week
        week           
 Long         150,113        177,859
 Short        244,860        260,782
 Net          -94,747        -82,923
 

    
 (Reporting by Richard Leong
Editing by Leslie Adler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.