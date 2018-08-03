UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 5-year, 10-year T-note net shorts hit record highs -CFTC

(Adds background) Aug 3 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. five-year and 10-year Treasury note futures rose to a record high earlier this week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The record net short positions came on the first day of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, the Treasury Department's announcement of its August refunding details on Wednesday and the government's July payrolls report on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 590,128 contracts on July 31, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 509,498 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Speculative net shorts in five-year T-notes grew by 125,078 contracts to 841,043, an all-time high on Tuesday. Hedge funds increased their net shorts in five-year T-notes to a record high at 1.147 million contracts on Tuesday. The Treasury said on Wednesday it will increase the monthly auction sizes of two-year, three-year and five-year notes by $1 billion per month over the next three months. It will increase the auction sizes of seven-year, 10-year and 30-year auctions in August and hold them steady at that level through October. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.016 percent on Wednesday, the highest since May 23, in the aftermath of the refunding details. On Friday, it retreated further from the two-month plus peak following a mixed payrolls report in July. Traders did not alter their view that the Federal Reserve would raise overnight borrowing costs twice more in 2018, with the next hike seen at its Sept. 25 to 26 policy meeting. On Wednesday, Fed policy-makers left key interest rates unchanged in a range of 1.75 to 2.00 percent and characterized the economy as strong, remaining on track for a rate increase next month. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 31 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 435,834 474,314 Short 534,893 523,371 Net -99,059 -49,057 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 31 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 513,568 543,916 Short 1,354,611 1,259,881 Net -841,043 -715,965 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 31 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 471,702 526,182 Short 1,061,830 1,035,680 Net -590,128 -509,498 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 31 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 124,484 146,040 Short 145,107 143,635 Net -20,623 2,405 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 31 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 96,514 88,725 Short 319,050 301,399 Net -222,536 -212,674 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 31 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 839,318 844,905 Short 3,946,824 4,012,838 Net -3,107,506 -3,167,933 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 31 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 288,849 295,085 Short 129,782 140,034 Net 159,067 155,051 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft and Susan Thomas)