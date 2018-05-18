UPDATE 1-Speculators cut bearish bond bets as 10-year yield hit 7-year high

* Speculative 2-year T-note net shorts lowest in nearly a year * Speculators' net shorts in ultra bonds hit record high * Speculative Eurodollar net shorts post biggest drop in 11 months (Adds details, background) May 18 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to a one-month low earlier this week, as the 10-year yield began setting a series of seven-year highs, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 381,922 contracts on May 15, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 408,629 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. On Tuesday, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes broke above 3.05 percent, which was last seen in July 2011, as traders sold longer-dated government debt on concerns about rising inflation and government debt. The 10-year yield climbed to 3.128 percent early Friday before slipping to 3.063 percent, 9 basis points higher on the week, Reuters data showed. Speculators raised their net bullish positions in Treasury bond futures to 11,854 contracts, while they increased net short bets in ultra bond futures, which hit a record high at 187,904 contracts. Among other T-note futures, speculative net shorts in five-year T-notes retreated from their record high to 643,081 contracts earlier this week. Speculators scaled back their net shorts in two-year T-notes for a fourth straight week to 31,029 contracts, the lowest in nearly a year. Among interest rates contracts, speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures recorded their biggest weekly drop in 11 months to 3.80 million contracts. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) May 15, 2018 Prior week week Long 456,847 431,577 Short 487,876 485,833 Net -31,029 -54,256 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) May 15, 2018 Prior week week Long 541,907 544,450 Short 1,184,988 1,201,358 Net -643,081 -656,908 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) May 15, 2018 Prior week week Long 706,685 697,678 Short 1,088,607 1,106,307 Net -381,922 -408,629 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) May 15, 2018 Prior week week Long 148,968 143,269 Short 137,114 137,034 Net 11,854 6,235 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) May 15, 2018 Prior week week Long 83,571 66,749 Short 271,475 244,186 Net -187,904 -177,437 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) May 15, 2018 Prior week week Long 906,344 961,731 Short 4,709,472 5,002,025 Net -3,803,128 -4,040,294 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) May 15, 2018 Prior week week Long 288,028 268,470 Short 221,207 222,037 Net 66,821 46,433 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by James Dalgleish)