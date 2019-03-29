UPDATE 1-Speculators cut bearish Eurodollar bets to lowest since July 2016 -CFTC

(Adds details, background) March 29 (Reuters) - Speculators scaled back their bearish bets on Eurodollar futures to the lowest levels since July 2016 on expectations the Federal Reserve might lower short-term interest rates to counter a slowing economy, U.S. data released on Friday showed. Speculative net bearish or "short" positions on CME Eurodollar futures declined for eight straight weeks to 306,262 contracts on March 26, the fewest since July 10, 2016. Disappointing U.S., Chinese and European economic data in recent weeks have stoked fears about a global economic slowdown. Last week, the yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell below the interest rates on three-month U.S. Treasury bills for the first time since 2007. This yield curve inversion has preceded every U.S. recession in the past 50 years. Some analysts and traders said an inverted yield has to persist for some time to be an omen of an economic downturn. Late Friday, three-month T-bill rates and 10-year note yields were nearly at parity at about 2.40 percent. Meanwhile, speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose modestly earlier this week as economic worries stoked a safe-haven stampede into bonds, according to the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission data. Their short positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 166,293 contracts on Tuesday, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data . A week earlier, speculators held 163,974 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. On Thursday, 10-year Treasury yields touched 2.340 percent, the lowest levels in about 15 months. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) March 26, Prior week 2019 week Long 786,736 750,346 Short 940,750 876,565 Net -154,014 -126,219 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) March 26, Prior week 2019 week Long 798,284 775,249 Short 964,034 994,922 Net -165,750 -219,673 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) March 26, Prior week 2019 week Long 699,752 704,564 Short 866,045 868,538 Net -166,293 -163,974 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) March 26, Prior week 2019 week Long 172,189 148,440 Short 190,144 178,658 Net -17,955 -30,218 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) March 26, Prior week 2019 week Long 103,644 117,351 Short 403,706 394,393 Net -300,062 -277,042 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) March 26, Prior week 2019 week Long 1,296,522 1,115,585 Short 1,602,784 1,541,696 Net -306,262 -426,111 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) March 26, Prior week 2019 week Long 220,109 216,865 Short 378,297 337,314 Net -158,188 -120,449 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Leslie Adler and James Dalgleish)