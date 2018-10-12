UPDATE 1-Speculators cut U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts -CFTC

* U.S. 10-year hits 7-year peak before bond market reversal * Hedge funds cut 10-year T-note net shorts to six-week low * Speculators raise net T-bond shorts to highest since 2007 * Speculative Eurodollar net shorts hit lowest since December (Adds background, details on latest data) By Richard Leong Oct 12 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week following last week's bond market rout, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 622,422 contracts on Oct. 9, which was its lowest level in six weeks, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 740,192 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Surprisingly strong economic data spurred worries about rising inflation and a faster pace of interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve. They touched off a bond market selloff that propelled 10-year Treasury yield to a 7-1/2 year peak at 3.261 percent on Tuesday. Bond yields fell the remainder of this holiday-shortened trading week due to solid demand for $74 billion of Treasury supply, safe-haven bids stemming from a dramatic selloff in global equities and disappointing data on consumer prices. The 10-year yield finished at 3.161 percent on Friday, down over 6 basis points on the week. By investor groups, asset managers pared their net longs in 10-year T-notes for a second week to 935,325 contracts, while hedge funds dialed back their net 10-year T-note shorts to their lowest in six weeks at 780,551 contracts. Bond dealers increased their 10-year net shorts to 232,818, the highest level since late August, CFTC data showed. Among other bond contracts, speculative net shorts in ultra bonds fell from a record peak by 14,582 contracts to 226,155 on Tuesday. Speculators reduced their net shorts in two-year T-notes to 243,564 contracts, down from 293,018, which was the most since January. On the other hand, they increased their T-bond net shorts to 138,382 contracts, which was the highest since June 2007. Speculative net five-year T-note shorts grew by 33,981 contracts to 859,940, which was not far from the record high of 867,556 contracts set in early August. Among interest rates futures, speculators slashed their net shorts in Eurodollar to 2.47 million contracts, the fewest since late December. They also rolled back their net shorts in federal funds for a third straight week to 12,850 contracts. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 09 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 486,355 455,017 Short 729,919 748,035 Net -243,564 -293,018 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 09 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 556,118 559,743 Short 1,416,058 1,385,702 Net -859,940 -825,959 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 09 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 544,866 426,259 Short 1,167,288 1,166,451 Net -622,422 -740,192 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 09 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 136,538 117,374 Short 274,920 237,182 Net -138,382 -119,808 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 09 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 107,208 92,041 Short 333,363 332,778 Net -226,155 -240,737 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 09 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 1,013,511 925,237 Short 3,484,493 3,650,038 Net -2,470,982 -2,724,801 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 09 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 206,728 170,079 Short 219,578 202,662 Net -12,850 -32,583 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Rosalba O'Brien)