UPDATE 1-Speculators increase U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts Feb 5 -CFTC

* Speculative 2-year T-note shorts post record increase * Speculative fed funds net shorts record biggest rise since June (Add details from latest data) Feb 22 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in early February, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Speculators had built bets that Treasury prices would fall, opposing the broader bond market move at the time when Treasury prices were rising on worries about slowing economic growth and expectations the Federal Reserve would not hike short-term borrowing costs in 2019. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 162,950 contracts on Feb. 5, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 134,447 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Among other T-note contracts, speculators increased their net shorts in two-year Treasury futures by 120,873 contracts, which was their biggest weekly jump on record. With interest rates futures, speculative net shorts in federal funds futures grew by 103,171 contracts, marking their largest one-week increase since last June. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 5 Feb 2019 Prior week week Long 506,988 470,330 Short 890,593 733,062 Net -383,605 -262,732 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 5 Feb 2019 Prior week week Long 768,329 777,743 Short 972,889 960,577 Net -204,560 -182,834 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 5 Feb 2019 Prior week week Long 636,682 641,478 Short 799,632 775,925 Net -162,950 -134,447 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 5 Feb 2019 Prior week week Long 119,149 134,429 Short 152,928 151,259 Net -33,779 -16,830 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 5 Feb 2019 Prior week week Long 111,578 105,704 Short 403,348 417,797 Net -291,770 -312,093 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 5 Feb 2019 Prior week week Long 863,384 873,196 Short 2,315,026 2,365,818 Net -1,451,642 -1,492,622 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 5 Feb 2019 Prior week week Long 192,175 271,162 Short 335,885 311,701 Net -143,710 -40,539 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by James Dalgleish)