February 22, 2019 / 9:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Speculators increase U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts Feb 5 -CFTC

    * Speculative 2-year T-note shorts post record increase
    * Speculative fed funds net shorts record biggest rise since
June

 (Add details from latest data)
    Feb 22 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose in early February, according
to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    Speculators had built bets that Treasury prices would fall,
opposing the broader bond market move at the time when Treasury
prices were rising on worries about slowing economic growth and
expectations the Federal Reserve would not hike short-term
borrowing costs in 2019. 
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
162,950 contracts on Feb. 5, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 134,447 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Among other T-note contracts, speculators increased their
net shorts in two-year Treasury futures by 120,873 contracts,
which was their biggest weekly jump on record.
    With interest rates futures, speculative net shorts in
federal funds futures grew by 103,171 contracts, marking their
largest one-week increase since last June.    
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        5 Feb 2019        Prior week
        week           
 Long         506,988        470,330
 Short        890,593        733,062
 Net         -383,605       -262,732
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        5 Feb 2019        Prior week
        week           
 Long         768,329        777,743
 Short        972,889        960,577
 Net         -204,560       -182,834
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        5 Feb 2019        Prior week
        week           
 Long         636,682        641,478
 Short        799,632        775,925
 Net         -162,950       -134,447
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        5 Feb 2019        Prior week
        week           
 Long         119,149        134,429
 Short        152,928        151,259
 Net          -33,779        -16,830
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        5 Feb 2019        Prior week
        week           
 Long         111,578        105,704
 Short        403,348        417,797
 Net         -291,770       -312,093
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        5 Feb 2019        Prior week
        week           
 Long         863,384        873,196
 Short      2,315,026      2,365,818
 Net       -1,451,642     -1,492,622
 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        5 Feb 2019        Prior week
        week           
 Long         192,175        271,162
 Short        335,885        311,701
 Net         -143,710        -40,539
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong
Editing by James Dalgleish)
