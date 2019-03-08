UPDATE 1-Speculators pare U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts -CFTC

* Speculative ultra bond net shorts retreats from record high * Speculators' Eurodollar net shorts hit lowest since Aug 2016 (Adds details on latest data) March 8 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell slightly earlier this week from a near two-month high, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Overall net shorts on U.S. Treasury and interest rates declined on softer-than-expected domestic economic data and signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve it would leave borrowing costs unchanged in the foreseeable future. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 233,376 contracts on March 5, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 233,995 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Among other T-note futures, speculative net shorts in ultra bond contracts scaled back from an all-time peak to 302,833 contracts on Tuesday. As for the interest rate complex, speculators reduced their net shorts in Eurodollar futures for a fifth straight week to 751,851, the lowest level since August 2016. Speculative net shorts in federal funds fell to 79,758 contracts, the lowest in about a month. They declined by 106,068, which was the steepest drop since June 2018. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 05 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 708,166 705,195 Short 888,228 849,942 Net -180,062 -144,747 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 05 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 702,125 784,547 Short 922,345 969,672 Net -220,220 -185,125 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 05 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 554,481 662,362 Short 787,857 896,357 Net -233,376 -233,995 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 05 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 128,531 149,203 Short 158,768 183,905 Net -30,237 -34,702 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 05 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 111,747 112,240 Short 414,580 431,377 Net -302,833 -319,137 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 05 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 1,054,703 997,339 Short 1,806,554 1,928,143 Net -751,851 -930,804 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 05 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 231,164 245,397 Short 310,922 431,222 Net -79,758 -185,825 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Sandra Maler and Jonathan Oatis)