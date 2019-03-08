Bonds News
March 8, 2019 / 8:55 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Speculators pare U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts -CFTC

    * Speculative ultra bond net shorts retreats from record
high
    * Speculators' Eurodollar net shorts hit lowest since Aug
2016

 (Adds details on latest data)
    March 8 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell slightly earlier this week
from a near two-month high, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    Overall net shorts on U.S. Treasury and interest rates
declined on softer-than-expected domestic economic data and
signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve it would leave borrowing
costs unchanged in the foreseeable future. 
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
233,376 contracts on March 5, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 233,995 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Among other T-note futures, speculative net shorts in ultra
bond contracts scaled back from an all-time peak to 302,833
contracts on Tuesday.
    As for the interest rate complex, speculators reduced their
net shorts in Eurodollar futures for a fifth straight week to
751,851, the lowest level since August 2016.
    Speculative net shorts in federal funds fell to 79,758
contracts, the lowest in about a month. They declined by
106,068, which was the steepest drop since June 2018.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        05 Mar 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         708,166        705,195
 Short        888,228        849,942
 Net         -180,062       -144,747
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        05 Mar 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         702,125        784,547
 Short        922,345        969,672
 Net         -220,220       -185,125
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        05 Mar 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         554,481        662,362
 Short        787,857        896,357
 Net         -233,376       -233,995
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        05 Mar 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         128,531        149,203
 Short        158,768        183,905
 Net          -30,237        -34,702
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        05 Mar 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         111,747        112,240
 Short        414,580        431,377
 Net         -302,833       -319,137
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        05 Mar 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,054,703        997,339
 Short      1,806,554      1,928,143
 Net         -751,851       -930,804
 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        05 Mar 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         231,164        245,397
 Short        310,922        431,222
 Net          -79,758       -185,825
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; 
Editing by Sandra Maler and Jonathan Oatis)
