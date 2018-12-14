Bonds News
UPDATE 1-Speculators raise U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts -CFTC

    * Speculative 2-year T-note net shorts hit record high
    * Speculative 5-year T-note net shorts lowest since Nov 2017

    Dec 14 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose earlier this week after
longer-dated yields fell to their lowest levels since late
August, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
released on Friday.
    Treasury yields have fallen in recent weeks on worries about
slowing economic growth, which stoked bets the Federal Reserve
would put a brake on raising short-term interest rates sooner
than previously thought.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
393,802 contracts on Dec. 11, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 293,186 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    The pickup in bearish positions among speculators suggested
the decline in yields has bottomed.
    On Friday, the 10-year Treasury yield was 2.889
percent, which was above the 3-1/2-month low of 2.825 percent
reached on Monday.
    This week's $78 billion in coupon-bearing Treasury supply
and optimism about U.S.-China trade relations lifted yields from
their earlier lows, analysts said.
    Among other Treasury futures, speculative net shorts in
two-year T-notes reached a record high 417,237 contracts on
Tuesday.
    The U.S. central bank is widely expected to raise key
lending rates by a quarter point next week to 2.25-2.50 percent,
but signs of slowing growth and recent market volatility fed
expectations Fed policy-makers may reduce the number of rate
hikes, or even put an end to its rate-hike campaign in 2019.  
    Speculative net shorts in five-year note futures fell by
61,848 to 286,093, which was the lowest since November 2017.
    Two-year yields ended the week barely above five-year
yields. Last week, two-year yields turned higher than five-year
yields for the first time in more than a decade. 
    The "inversion" of the front half of the yield curve raised
speculation on whether the entire curve will soon invert. Such a
market phenomenon preceded each U.S. recession in the past 50
years. 
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        11 Dec 2018       Prior week
        week           
 Long         349,836        447,511
 Short        767,073        809,071
 Net         -417,237       -361,560
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        11 Dec 2018       Prior week
        week           
 Long         737,090        696,000
 Short      1,023,183      1,043,941
 Net         -286,093       -347,941
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        11 Dec 2018       Prior week
        week           
 Long         603,949        657,199
 Short        997,751        950,385
 Net         -393,802       -293,186
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        11 Dec 2018       Prior week
        week           
 Long         105,699        101,877
 Short        167,893        174,462
 Net          -62,194        -72,585
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        11 Dec 2018       Prior week
        week           
 Long          66,394         75,829
 Short        349,527        370,530
 Net         -283,133       -294,701
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        11 Dec 2018       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,019,054      1,025,635
 Short      3,585,772      3,508,443
 Net       -2,566,718     -2,482,808
 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        11 Dec 2018       Prior week
        week           
 Long         177,073        150,113
 Short        225,196        244,860
 Net          -48,123        -94,747
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Will Dunham and
Jonathan Oatis)
