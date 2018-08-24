UPDATE 1-Speculators raise U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts to record high -CFTC

(Adds paragraph on ultra bonds) By Kate Duguid NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose to an all-time high in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 700,514 contracts on 21 Aug 2018, a record high, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 698,194 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Yields on 10-year Treasuries had fallen on Monday to their lowest since July 6 as traders waited for the Federal Reserve to release minutes from their last meeting on Wednesday and Chair Jerome Powell's comments at Jackson Hole on Friday. Yields fell again after news late on Tuesday that two former advisers to U.S. President Donald Trump were facing possible prison sentences - and one of them had said Trump told him to commit a crime - possibly hurting his Republican Party’s November midterm election prospects and widening a criminal investigation that has overshadowed his presidency. Speculative net bearish bets in U.S. ultra bonds decreased in the latest week to 224,395 contracts, after hitting an all-time high of 240,483 contracts the prior week. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 21 Aug 2018 Prior week week Long 486,956 475,920 Short 584,289 562,766 Net -97,333 -86,846 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 21 Aug 2018 Prior week week Long 559,424 562,210 Short 1,314,762 1,364,760 Net -755,338 -802,550 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 21 Aug 2018 Prior week week Long 503,734 485,815 Short 1,204,248 1,184,009 Net -700,514 -698,194 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 21 Aug 2018 Prior week week Long 149,385 142,422 Short 157,886 168,917 Net -8,501 -26,495 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 21 Aug 2018 Prior week week Long 101,722 94,523 Short 326,117 335,006 Net -224,395 -240,483 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 21 Aug 2018 Prior week week Long 1,009,552 950,596 Short 3,890,336 3,857,378 Net -2,880,784 -2,906,782 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 21 Aug 2018 Prior week week Long 234,735 239,323 Short 213,449 180,404 Net 21,286 58,919 (Reporting by Kate Duguid Editing by Susan Thomas and Alistair Bell)