UPDATE 1-Speculators turn net long in Eurodollar for first time since 2016 -CFTC

(Adds background, details on latest data) April 26 (Reuters) - Speculators turned bullish on Eurodollar futures for the first time since July 2016 earlier this week, amid expectations the Federal Reserve might lower short-term U.S. interest rates by early 2020, government data released on Friday showed. The margin of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in Eurodollar contracts above their bearish, or short, bets totaled 42,234 contracts on Tuesday, marking the biggest such spread since November 2015, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. A week ago, speculators were net short in Eurodollar by 136,335 contracts. In March, the U.S. central bank signaled it would not raise key lending rates in 2019. Disappointing data, especially on U.S. inflation, have stoked speculation the Fed may even lower borrowing costs to avert a recession. Meanwhile, speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose to their highest in about four months earlier this week. Their net short positions in 10-year Treasury futures rose to 323,791 contracts, up from 275,650 a week earlier, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. About 1-1/2 weeks ago, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields touched a near one-month peak at 2.614% on optimism about U.S.-China trade and upbeat data on China. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 23 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 938,097 862,416 Short 1,068,943 1,034,038 Net -130,846 -171,622 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 23 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 860,858 830,900 Short 907,680 893,811 Net -46,822 -62,911 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 23 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 585,339 620,384 Short 909,130 896,034 Net -323,791 -275,650 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 23 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 146,257 156,399 Short 186,302 180,988 Net -40,045 -24,589 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 23 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 99,818 99,623 Short 422,649 413,038 Net -322,831 -313,415 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 23 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 1,492,677 1,336,167 Short 1,450,443 1,472,502 Net 42,234 -136,335 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 23 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 155,924 183,446 Short 356,008 365,726 Net -200,084 -182,280 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by James Dalgleish)