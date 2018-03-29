TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve flattens to decade low as Chicago PMI falls

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - The spread between U.S. short- and long-dated Treasuries shrank on Thursday to its tightest level in a decade as a private-sector gauge on Chicago-area factory activity unexpectedly fell to a one-year low in March.

At 10:04 a.m. (1404 GMT), the yield gap between two-year and 10-year Treasuries hit 47.1 basis points, which was the tightest since September 2007. It was last at 47.3 basis points, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)