NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields scaled back their earlier decline on Tuesday as data showed domestic consumer confidence recorded its largest one-month increase since August 2015, partly reversing three straight months of decreases.

At 10:13 a.m. (1513 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yields was down 2.3 basis points at 2.650 percent, while two-year yields was 1.3 basis points lower at 2.494 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)