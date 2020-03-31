Two U.S. junk bond ETFs post worst quarterly returns since 2008

NEW YORK, March 31 (Reuters) - Two large U.S. corporate junk-bond exchange-traded funds on Tuesday posted their worst quarterly losses since the 2008 financial crisis.

Investors have fled riskier assets as the coronavirus pandemic has roiled markets. The flight to quality has pushed the iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond Fund down 12.40% in the first quarter of 2020, the biggest loss since the third quarter of 2008.

The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF posted a fall of 13.51% this quarter, the worst since the fourth quarter of 2008. (Reporting by Kate Duguid Editing by Chris Reese)