NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields added to their earlier decline on Thursday as a smaller-than-expected increase of the consumer price index in April reduced expectations domestic inflation is picking up steam amid a tightening labor market.

At 8:44 a.m. (1244 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 2.970 percent, down 2.5 basis points from late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)