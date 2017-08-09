FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fall in global junk bond default rate seen through 2018 - Moody's
August 9, 2017 / 3:58 PM / 7 days ago

Fall in global junk bond default rate seen through 2018 - Moody's

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The decline in global junk bond defaults is expected to decline through mid-2018 due to low risk premiums on high-yield debt, steady U.S. economic growth and sufficient liquidity, according to Moody's Investors Service.

The default rate on junk bonds fell to 3.1 percent in July from 3.2 percent in June. It is expected to end 2017 at 2.7 percent and decrease to 2.2 percent in July 2018, the rating agency said in a report released on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

