TREASURIES-U.S. yields revisit session highs after Dudley's remarks

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields returned to session highs in midafternoon trading on Monday after New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley told the Associated Press he supported another rate increase this year if the economy improves further.

At 2:12 p.m. (1812 GMT), the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was up 3.5 basis points at 2.222 percent, while the two-year yield was nearly 3 basis points higher at 1.322 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)