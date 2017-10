NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held near their session highs on Wednesday as stronger-than-forecast increase in domestic durable goods orders in August supported the view of steady economic growth in the third quarter.

At 8:40 a.m. (1240 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was up 7 basis points at 2.300 percent, while the 30-year bond yield was nearly 7 basis points higher at 2.839 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)