Bonds News
November 8, 2018 / 7:15 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve flattens as Fed sees strong growth

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The gap between U.S. shorter- and longer-dated yields narrowed on Thursday as Federal Reserve officials said they saw strong economic activity, which would allow them to raise interest rates gradually with the next hike seen likely in December.

The flatter yield curve reflects traders’ view of rising short-term rates and long-term inflation staying tame. At 2:10 p.m. ET (1910 GMT), the spread between five-year and 30-year Treasury yields contracted by 2 basis points to 33.90 basis points. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.