NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields briefly extended their earlier drop on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve, as expected, raised key overnight borrowing costs for a third time in 2018 and signaled it would increase rates further.

At 2:13 p.m. (1813 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was down nearly 3 basis points at 3.0797 percent, while the two-year yield was 2 basis points lower at 2.8269. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)