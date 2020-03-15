Bonds News
March 15, 2020 / 10:34 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. 10-year Treasury futures price up after Fed cuts rates to near zero

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures price rose at the open on Sunday after the Federal Reserve unveiled a series of moves to help deal with the disintegrating global economy caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Benchmark 10-year note futures last rose 62/32 in price.

The U.S. Federal Reserve slashed rates back to near zero, restarted bond buying and joined with other central banks to ensure liquidity in dollar lending to help put a floor under a rapidly disintegrating global economy during the escalating coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below