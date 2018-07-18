FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 12:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields hit session lows as housing starts drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields touched session lows on Wednesday with the yield curve hovering near its flattest level in nearly 11 years in the wake of data that showed U.S. home construction declined to a nine-month low in June.

At 8:36 a.m. (1236 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 2.851 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Tuesday, while its spread against the two-year yield was steady at 24.20 basis points. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

