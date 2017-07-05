TREASURIES-Yields dip but still near recent peaks after Fed minutes

* Yields edge lower after weak U.S. factory orders data * Fed minutes ultimately viewed as non-event * Benchmark 10-year yields touch more than 7-week high * Other yields remain near recent peaks (Recasts throughout, updates prices, adds comments) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged lower on Wednesday as traders remained concerned about weak U.S. factory orders data, reversing a jump on Federal Reserve meeting minutes, while holding near recent peaks on views that global central bank policy was turning more hawkish. Yields edged lower on the day compared with Monday's closing levels, with analysts attributing the move to Commerce Department data showing factory goods orders dropped 0.8 percent in May. Economists had forecast factory orders falling 0.5 percent. Yields were near the upper end of recent ranges, however, with benchmark 10-year yields last at 2.332 percent after touching a more than seven-week high of 2.357 percent in morning U.S. trading. Analysts said yields remained at elevated levels on a historical basis given a growing chorus of hawkish comments from global central banks, including those from the heads of the European Central Bank and Bank of England last week. In afternoon trading, yields jumped and almost touched their recent peaks after the release of minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting on June 13-14. But they reversed course to stand roughly unchanged from their prior levels as analysts said the messaging in the minutes did not reveal any major changes in the Fed's thinking. "Factory orders did send yields lower, and then obviously we sold off initially on the minutes, and then we came back," said Stanley Sun, interest rate strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York. "By and large these minutes were still relatively neutral." Three-year yields hit a roughly 3-1/2-month high of 1.598 percent before the release of the factory orders data. U.S. two-year yields were at 1.414 percent, near Monday's more than eight-year peak of 1.426 percent. Fed policymakers were increasingly split on the outlook for inflation and how it might affect the future pace of interest rate rises, the minutes showed. Analysts said Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report could show a jump in jobs growth for the month of June, which would pressure yields higher. Economists polled by Reuters expect the report to show U.S. employers added 179,000 jobs last month, compared with just 138,000 in May. "Yields are holding in the upper end of the range as traders don’t expect any surprisingly weak data, about the only thing that is going to change sentiment in July," said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. July 5 Wednesday 4:01PM New York / 2001 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP7 153-9/32 0-7/32 10YR TNotes SEP7 125-64/256 0-36/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.0275 1.0445 -0.015 Six-month bills 1.1275 1.1497 -0.002 Two-year note 99-174/256 1.4143 -0.004 Three-year note 99-194/256 1.5845 0.000 Five-year note 99-48/256 1.9217 -0.008 Seven-year note 98-224/256 2.1745 -0.014 10-year note 100-96/256 2.332 -0.014 30-year bond 102-232/256 2.8546 -0.007 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.75 ****** spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 20.50 ****** spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.50 ****** spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.00 ****** spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.50 ****** spread (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by David Gregorio and Dan Grebler)