22 days ago
TREASURIES-Yields rise as investors focus on Fed meeting, data
July 24, 2017 / 6:48 PM / 22 days ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise as investors focus on Fed meeting, data

3 Min Read

 (Adds bill auction results, updates prices)
    * Fed statement from July meeting on Wednesday in focus
    * Investors focus on data, including GDP on Friday
    * Treasury to sell $88 bln short, intermediate notes this
week
    * Three-month T-bill auction sees tepid demand

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Monday as investors awaited Wednesday's statement from the
Federal Reserve’s July meeting for new indications about when
the U.S. central bank will begin paring its bond holdings and
next raise interest rates.
    Many analysts and investors expect the Fed to announce that
it will begin reducing its bond portfolio at its September
meeting, but will be watching for any new hints of the timing at
this week’s meeting.
    Further interest rate hikes are not seen as likely until at
least December. Futures traders are pricing in a 48-percent
chance that the Fed will raise rates at its December meeting,
according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.
    Data this week including gross domestic product for the
second quarter due on Friday will also be a key focus, while the
Treasury Department is also due to sell $88 billion in short-
and intermediate-dated coupon-bearing supply this week.
    These factors are likely to weigh on Treasuries, which have
rallied in the past two weeks on what analysts said are mainly
technical factors.
    “Momentum that had been oversold is shifting increasingly to
overbought, which sets this week up to be about the data and
about the Fed,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at
BMO Capital Markets in New York.
    Benchmark 10-year notes             fell 7/32 in price to
yield 2.26 percent, up from 2.23 percent on Friday. The yields
have fallen from 2.40 percent on July 7.
    Yields on three-month Treasury bills rose to almost 10-year
highs after the Treasury Department saw tepid demand for a $39
billion auction of the bills.
    The bills sold at a high yield of 1.18 percent, two basis
points higher than where they traded before the sale.
            
    Investors are concerned that payments on debt due in October
may be delayed if efforts to raise the debt ceiling come down to
the wire.
    Disagreements among Republicans on healthcare legislation
show a lack of consensus among lawmakers, which could make
budget negotiations equally acrimonious.             
    The Congressional Budget Office said last month that
Congress would need to raise the debt limit by early to
mid-October to avoid a default.             
    Yields on Treasury bills            that mature on Oct. 19
increased to 1.187 percent, the highest level since Oct. 2008.
    The Treasury Department will sell $26 billion in two-year
notes on Tuesday, $34 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday
and $28 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.

