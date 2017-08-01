FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields fall as weak auto sales raise growth concerns
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
August 1, 2017 / 6:33 PM / in 14 days

TREASURIES-Yields fall as weak auto sales raise growth concerns

3 Min Read

 (Recasts with auto sales; Adds quotes, data, updates prices)
    * Weak auto sales sends yields tumbling
    * Treasury to announce refunding schedule on Wednesday
    * Friday's employment report in focus

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Tuesday as weak auto sales raised concerns about slow economic
growth, before Friday’s highly anticipated employment report for
July.
    U.S. carmakers said on Tuesday they continued to slash
low-margin sales to daily rental fleets in July as General
Motors Co       , Ford Motor Co       and Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles          ,          struggled to curb a slide in
retail sales during the month.             
    Yields had risen before the sales reports.
    "Weak auto sales really took the air out of bond sellers,"
said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in
New York.
    Benchmark 10-year notes             rose 10/32 in price to
yield 2.26 percent, down from 2.29 percent late on Monday.
    Services and non-manufacturing data on Thursday will be
watched for further indications of the strength of the U.S.
economy, with the main economic focus on Friday's employment
report.
    The market is in "a holding pattern into payrolls and
average hourly earnings on Friday," said Ian Lyngen, head of
U.S. interest rate strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
    Data on Tuesday showed that a measure of U.S. factory
activity fell from a near three-year high, setting the economy
on a moderate growth path in the third quarter.
    A separate report showed that inflation remains low. The
personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding
food and energy, rose 0.1 percent in June after a similar gain
in May. In the 12 months through June, the so-called core PCE
price index increased 1.5 percent after advancing by the same
margin in May.             
    The Treasury Department's quarterly refunding announcement
on Wednesday will be scrutinized for any indication of how the
government plans to make up for a reduction in Federal Reserve
bond purchases once the U.S. central bank begins paring them.
    Investors will also be focused on whether the government
plans to introduce a new ultra-long bond, or revive a 20-year
issue.
    Yields on Treasury bills due on Oct. 5              spiked
on Tuesday on concerns that U.S. lawmakers may not raise the
debt ceiling before the government runs out of funds.
    The Congressional Budget Office has said U.S. lawmakers need
to raise the debt ceiling by mid-October to avoid defaulting on
debt payments.
    The Washington Post reported that talks between the White
House and the Senate’s top Republican and Democrat broke up on
Tuesday without a resolution to raising the debt limit.

 (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Grant McCool)
  
 
 )

