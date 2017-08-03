FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields fall as Bank of England downgrades economic forecasts
August 3, 2017 / 1:08 PM / 14 hours ago

TREASURIES-Yields fall as Bank of England downgrades economic forecasts

2 Min Read

    * U.S. yields fall in line with tumbling U.K. bond yields
    * Treasury yield curve flattest in a week

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to
more than one-week lows on Thursday after the Bank of England
kept interest rates at a record low and downgraded its economic
and inflation forecasts, raising concerns about global economic
growth.
    A few weeks ago, investors had begun to price in the chance
that the BoE might raise interest rates for the first time in a
decade this month. Thursday’s decision sent yields on 10-year
U.K. government debt tumbling to their lowest since June 28.
            
    “It’s pretty dovish testimony. They are again walking back
policy,” said Tom di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport
Global Holdings in New York.
    Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes             were last up 4/32
in price to yield 2.25 percent, down from 2.26 percent late on
Wednesday.
    The Treasury yield curve also continued to flatten, a day
after the U.S. Treasury Department said it was still considering
an ultra long bond, but didn't announce a new issue.
    The Treasury gave no timing for when it may make a decision
on the bond. It also said it has begun to consider how it will
increase debt issuance to make up for a future decline in U.S.
Federal Reserve bond purchases.             
    The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
               flattened to 101 basis points, the lowest since
July 25.
    Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing
for unemployment benefits fell last week,             

 (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
  
 
 )

