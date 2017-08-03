FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields fall on dovish Bank of England, soft data
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 6:58 PM / 8 hours ago

TREASURIES-Yields fall on dovish Bank of England, soft data

3 Min Read

 (Adds Friday's data, updates prices)
    * U.S. yields fall with tumbling U.K. bond yields
    * ISM non-manufacturing index weakens
    * Treasury yield curve flattest in a week

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to
more than one-week lows on Thursday after the Bank of England
kept interest rates at a record low and downgraded its economic
and inflation forecasts, raising concerns about global economic
growth.
    Investors had begun to price in the chance that the BoE
might raise interest rates this month for the first time in a
decade. Thursday’s decision sent yields on 10-year UK government
debt tumbling to their lowest since June 28.             
    “It’s pretty dovish testimony. They are again walking back
policy,” said Tom di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport
Global Holdings in New York.
    Weak U.S. non-manufacturing data also boosted bonds. 
    The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its
non-manufacturing index fell to a reading of 53.9 last month
from 57.4 in June. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in
the services sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of
the U.S. economy.             
    Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes             gained 7/32 in
price to yield 2.24 percent, down from 2.26 percent late on
Wednesday.
    Friday's employment report for July is this week's main
economic focus. Employers are expected to have added 183,000
jobs in the month, according to the median estimate of 92
economists polled by Reuters.         
    The Treasury yield curve also continued to flatten, a day
after the U.S. Treasury Department said it was still considering
an ultra long bond but did not announce a new issue.
    The Treasury gave no timing for when it may make a decision
on the bond. It also said it has begun to consider how it will
increase debt issuance to make up for a future decline in U.S.
Federal Reserve bond purchases.             
    The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
               flattened to 101 basis points, the lowest since
July 25.
    Large block trades in bond futures contracts may have helped
boost the long-dated debt. 
    A block of 7,453 contracts was purchased on Treasury bond
futures at 7:37 am EDT on Thursday, after a block of 7,483
contracts was bought at 8:52 am EDT on Wednesday, according to
data by the CME Group.

 (Editing by Bernadette Baum and Steve Orlofsky)
  
 
 )

