FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
TREASURIES-Yields fall after weaker-than-expected inflation data
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 11, 2017 / 12:52 PM / in 2 days

TREASURIES-Yields fall after weaker-than-expected inflation data

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data for July further eroded expectations of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its December monetary policy meeting.

The U.S. consumer price index edged up just 0.1 percent last month after being unchanged in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI rising 0.2 percent in July. Stripping out the volatile food and energy components, consumer prices gained 0.1 percent for a fourth straight month.

In early morning trading, benchmark U.S. 10-year yields dropped to six-week lows of 2.182 percent after the data, compared with 2.211 percent late on Thursday. U.S. two-year yields, the tenor most sensitive to rate hike expectations, sank to an eight-week low of 1.314 percent, down from Thursday's 1.335 percent. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.