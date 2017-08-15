FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on reduced U.S.-North Korea tension, strong data
#Funds News
August 15, 2017 / 2:58 PM / 2 months ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on reduced U.S.-North Korea tension, strong data

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    * North Korea's Kim said to delay strike towards Guam
    * U.S. retail sales post biggest rise in seven months in
July
    * Weaker Wall Street stocks cap yield rise

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Tuesday, with benchmark yields hitting one-week highs as
investors further pared low-risk bond holdings on signs of
easing U.S.-North Korean tensions and strong domestic retail
sales and regional factory activity data.
    Since the weekend, Washington and Pyongyang have ratcheted
down rhetoric that had ignited fears of an imminent military
showdown between the nations.
    On Tuesday, state media said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
has postponed a missile strike towards the U.S. territory of
Guam.
    This development spurred more Treasuries selling overnight,
propelling longer-dated yields further from the six-week lows
reached last week.
    "The (safe-haven) rally was really running out of steam. The
move accelerated in the wake of the strong retail sales number,"
said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney
Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. 
    U.S. retail sales gained 0.6 percent in July, its biggest
monthly increase in seven months, the Commerce Department said.

    Another encouraging sign was an unexpectedly strong rise in
an index on manufacturing activity in New York state from the
New York Federal Reserve. Its barometer on the state's business
conditions rose to 25.2 points in August, its highest since
September 2014.
    Tuesday's upbeat economic data revived some bets the Fed may
raise interest rates at its Dec. 12-13 policy meeting, but
doubts remain on such a move in light of a recent string of
disappointing inflation readings.
    "A December rate hike for the Fed is always on the table.
That probability goes lower and lower with inflation being
softer," said Sean Simko, head of fixed-income management in SEI
in Oaks, Pennsylvania.
    Interest rates futures implied traders saw a 53 percent
chance the Fed would raise rates in December,
compared with about 42 percent late on Monday, CME Group's
FedWatch program showed. 
    At 10:37 a.m. (1437 GMT), the benchmark 10-year Treasury
yield was 2.262 percent, up 4 basis points from
Monday's close, while the 30-year yield was nearly 4
basis points higher on the day at 2.843 percent.
    Longer-dated yields retreated from their one-week highs as
Wall Street stocks turned negative after a
flat open.
  August 15 Tuesday 10:38AM New York / 1438 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS SEP7               154-13/32    -0-24/32  
 10YR TNotes SEP7              126-56/256   -0-84/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             1.0125       1.0292    0.000
 Six-month bills               1.1275       1.1497    0.008
 Two-year note                 100-16/256   1.3424    0.024
 Three-year note               99-250/256   1.508     0.035
 Five-year note                100-78/256   1.8104    0.039
 Seven-year note               100-80/256   2.0765    0.043
 10-year note                  99-236/256   2.2588    0.041
 30-year bond                  98-36/256    2.8425    0.036
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        25.50        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        19.50        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         7.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -5.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -33.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 
    
    

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

