TREASURIES-U.S. yields trim rise as ISM U.S. services data weakens in March

NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields pared their earlier increase on Wednesday after the Institute for Supply Management said its gauge on domestic services activity fell more than forecast in March, supporting the notion that the U.S. economy is decelerating.

At 10:03 a.m. (1403 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were 2.503%, up 3 basis points from late on Tuesday. They earlier Wednesday reached a 1-1/2 week peak of 2.5240%. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)