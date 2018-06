NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yield pared their decline further early Tuesday as surprisingly strong data on U.S. services activity in May supported the view of solid domestic economic growth in the second quarter.

At 10:14 a.m. (1414 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 2.926 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Monday, while 30-year yield was down about half a basis point at 3.078 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)