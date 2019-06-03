TREASURIES-U.S. yields dip near session lows after ISM U.S. May factory data

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slipped near their session lows on Monday as the Institute for Supply Management said its gauge on U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly fell to its weakest level in more than 2-1/2 years in May amid global trade tensions.

At 10:04 a.m. (1404 GMT), the yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 3.30 basis points at 2.109%. They fell to 2.071% earlier Monday, their lowest levels since September 2011. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)