NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields reached one-week peaks on Monday as unexpectedly strong data on domestic manufacturing activity in March offset disappointing February figures on retail sales, reducing some jitters about a U.S. recession.

At 10:16 a.m. (1416 GMT), the yields on 10-year Treasury notes were 2.476 percent, up 6.2 basis points from late on Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)