NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed further on Thursday as a private report on domestic factory activity in January showed prices manufacturers paid rose to their highest level in nearly seven years, suggesting inflation is gaining traction.

At 10:11 a.m. (1511 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was up 1.3 basis points at 2.733 percent. The 10-year yield reached a near four-year high at 2.754 percent on Wednesday, according to Reuters data.