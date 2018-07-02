FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
July 2, 2018 / 2:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields turn flat after ISM U.S. factory data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields turned flat early Monday, paring their earlier fall as a private gauge on U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly rose in June despite increasing trade tensions between the United States and its major trade partners.

At 10:08 a.m. (1408 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 2.849 percent, little changed from late Friday. Earlier Monday, it touched 2.824 percent, which was not far from the near one-month low it set last week. (Reporting by Richard Leong in New York Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.