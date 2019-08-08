Bonds News
TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields rise further as jobless claims fall

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed further on Thursday with 30-year yield rising above 2.25% as an unexpected drop in domestic jobless claims allayed some worries about a recession that had roiled financial markets earlier this week.

At 8:35 a.m. (1235 GMT), the yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 3.6 basis points at 1.728%. They touched 1.595% on Wednesday, which was their lowest level since October 2016. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

