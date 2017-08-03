TREASURIES-U.S. yields extend fall on report on Mueller, grand jury

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields added to their earlier decline late on Thursday after the Wall Street Journal reported that special counsel Robert Mueller has convened a grand jury in the probe into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. elections.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 2.219 percent, down 4 basis points from late on Wednesday after touching a five-week low at 2.218 percent, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)