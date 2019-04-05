Bonds News
April 5, 2019 / 1:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields hit 2-week highs after March jobs data

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - u.s. Treasury yields briefly pared their earlier rise before hitting fresh two-week highs on Friday as U.S. employers picked up their hiring in March while wage growth slowed, offering a mixed picture on the domestic labor market.

At 8:57 a.m. (1257 GMT), the yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 2.520%, up 1 basis point from late on Thursday. It touched a two-week peak at 2.544% shortly after the release of the March payrolls report. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

