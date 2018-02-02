FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Funds News
February 2, 2018 / 1:58 PM / in 3 hours

TREASURIES-U.S. yields jump on robust U.S. Jan. payrolls data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose further on Friday with 10-year hitting a four-year high as data that showed stronger-than-expected hiring and the biggest annual wage increase since 2009 in January fanned fears of domestic inflation accelerating and intensified the current bond market rout.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield reached a four-year peak at 2.843 percent before edging to 2.822 percent, while the two-year yield hit 2.186 percent, its highest level since September 2008 before moving down to 2.170 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.