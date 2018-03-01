FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Funds News
March 1, 2018 / 3:57 PM / in 16 hours

TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve steepens after Powell's comment on economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - The spread between U.S. shorter- and longer-dated Treasury yields widened on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said there is no evidence the U.S. economy is currently overheating.

He also said, during a question-and-answer portion of his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, Fed policy-makers are not seeing strong evidence of a decisive pickup in domestic wages.

At 10:50 a.m. (1550 GMT), the difference between five-year and 30-year Treasury yields was more than 1 basis point wider at 49.8 basis points, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.