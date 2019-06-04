Bonds News
TREASURIES-U.S. yields pare rise as Powell says Fed will act "as appropriate"

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields briefly trimmed their increase on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank will respond “as appropriate” to the risks posed by a global trade war and other recent developments, opening the door to the possibility of a rate cut.

At 10:21 a.m. (1421 GMT), the yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 4.00 basis points at 2.121% after falling to 2.061% on Monday, which was their lowest level since September 2017. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

