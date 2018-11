NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields pared their earlier decline on Friday as government data showed domestic producer prices rose more than expected in October, posting their biggest monthly increase in more than six years. {nUSN9MEENH]

At 8:36 a.m. (1336 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yields was 3.223 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Thursday. It was about 2 basis points lower before the release of the latest producer price data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)