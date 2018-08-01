FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
August 1, 2018 / 12:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as government ratchets up borrowing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed to fresh session highs on Wednesday after the government said it intends to increase its borrowing from the bond market in the coming quarter to fund its spending and debt obligations.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes hit 3 percent for the first time since June 13, according to Reuters data. At 8:39 a.m. (1239 GMT), the 10-year yield was 2.997 percent, up 3.3 basis points from late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.