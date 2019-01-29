U.S. Treasury bill issuance plans in focus as debt ceiling looms

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department’s plans relating to short-dated debt supply will be in focus at Wednesday’s refunding announcement for the coming quarter, as the government grapples with restrictions relating to the debt ceiling that are likely to result in large swings in bond issuance.

A congressional deal was reached last February to increase the debt limit - the amount of debt the federal government can hold at any given time - through March 2019, after which the Treasury will need to adopt extraordinary measures to fund itself until it runs out of cash, which many analysts expect will occur in the late summer, absent a permanent agreement.

To meet the debt limit on March 2 the Treasury will need to reduce its cash balance to $200 billion, as it is prohibited by law from building huge cash buffers to avoid hitting the ceiling. After that it can use extraordinary measures to issue more bills and increase the cash balance again to meet tax refund obligations.

On Monday the Treasury said it would issue net marketable debt of $365 billion in the first quarter, $8 billion more than previously estimated. Details about how that is divided across the range of Treasury security maturities ranging from one-month bills to 30-year bonds will be disclosed on Wednesday.

Large swings in Treasury bill issuance are likely to increase volatility in money markets, and may increase the cost of the government’s funding.

It will “lead to a reduction in bill supply, but a very short one, and in essence that translates into volatility in the supply side which feeds through to money market rates more broadly,” said Jon Hill, U.S. rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

Borrowing costs surged across the board in the first quarter of 2018 as the Treasury boosted debt issuance to fund the expected growth in borrowing tied to the biggest tax overhaul in 30 years and a two-year federal spending package.

That issuance included record amounts of three-month and six-month T-bills.

Yields on three-month bills rose by 13 percent in February 2018, a monthly rate of change that has not been matched since even as yields continue to march higher.

Additional uncertainty as the government navigates the first tax season after 2017’s tax overhaul and as it faces the prospect of another shutdown could weigh on money markets.

“We expect money markets to be volatile for the next few months. They should be tamer than a year ago, but still wild enough to cause angst,” Wells Fargo analysts said in a report.

President Donald Trump expressed skepticism on Sunday that U.S. lawmakers seeking to avoid another government shutdown could reach a deal on border security that he would accept, as he renewed his vow to build a wall on the southern border with Mexico.

Analysts expect minor, if any, changes to be announced for the government’s sales of longer-dated debt, following large increases in auction sizes in 2018.

The Treasury is also likely to detail plans to increase issuance of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), after it said in October it would create a new five-year inflation-protected security issuance, with its first auction to be held in October 2019.

Discussion around the potential issuance of debt linked to the new benchmark interest rate, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), will also be of interest, though the government is not expected to announce any definitive plans around this idea.

The New York Federal Reserve began publishing SOFR last April as one of the introductory steps in a multi-year plan to increase the use of the rate as a benchmark in derivatives and loans, and reduce the markets’ dependence on Libor. (Reporting by Karen Brettell, Editing by Andrea Ricci)