U.S. Treasury should consider new options as debt needs rise -TBAC

Jan 30 (Reuters) - A group of banks and asset managers that advise the U.S. Treasury Department on its borrowing strategy on Wednesday said new types of debt and processes should be considered as the government faces growing borrowing needs likely to exceed $12 trillion over the coming decade.

The Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee (TBAC) said foreign buyers already hold large amounts of U.S. debt and that further debt sales will likely need to be financed more domestically than in the past.

To meet this challenge, the United States should focus on enlarging its investor base, expand its debt offerings and take steps to increase the attractiveness of Treasury debt to foreigners, the TBAC said.

Options to expand the investor base include Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) linked to healthcare and education inflation, which would appeal to non-financial businesses and target-date retirement funds, the committee said.

Floating-rate debt linked to the new Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) benchmark reference rate should also be explored.

The New York Federal Reserve began publishing SOFR last April as an introductory step in a multi-year plan to increase the use of the rate as a benchmark in derivatives and loans and reduce markets’ dependence on Libor.

Other options to consider include the introduction of a 15- to 20-year note, longer dated floating-rate issuance, zero-coupon debt and perpetual horizon debt, the TBAC said.

A number of new processes should also be considered to help absorb higher debt issuance.

These include reopening scarce debt issues to aid their trading in the secondary market, buying back bonds that are relatively cheap to reduce interest costs and setting up a syndication process to attract new investors, the committee said.