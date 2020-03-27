Bonds News
Fed's term repo operation receives no bids for first time

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s term repurchase agreement (repo) operation on Friday morning received no bids out of a possible $500 billion for the first time since regular operations began last year.

The lack of bids suggests that liquidity has improved in the market for short-term borrowing of government securities. For the overnight repo operation, only $6.75 billion out of a possible $500 billion were submitted and accepted. (Reporting by Kate Duguid Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

